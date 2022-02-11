Inmate dies at Door County Jail

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An investigation is underway into the death of an inmate at Door County Jail.

The inmate was identified as a 54-year-old Sturgeon Bay man. His name is being withheld pending family notification.

On Feb. 10, deputies observed an inmate who appeared to be unresponsive. They checked on the man and he did not have a pulse and was not breathing, according to the Door County Sheriff’s Office.

Paramedics from Door County Emergency Services, first responders from Sturgeon Bay Fire and officers from the Sturgeon Pay Police Department and Door County Sheriff’s Office responded to the jail.

“Lifesaving measures continued but were not successful and the subject was pronounced deceased,” reads a statement from Chief Deputy Patrick McCarty.

The inmate was in jail on a probation hold, officials say.

The Door County Sheriff’s Office requested the Brown County Sheriff’s Office investigate the death. The Brown County Medical Examiner has scheduled an autopsy for Monday, Feb. 14.

