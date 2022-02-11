Advertisement

Inmate dies at Door County Jail

By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An investigation is underway into the death of an inmate at Door County Jail.

The inmate was identified as a 54-year-old Sturgeon Bay man. His name is being withheld pending family notification.

On Feb. 10, deputies observed an inmate who appeared to be unresponsive. They checked on the man and he did not have a pulse and was not breathing, according to the Door County Sheriff’s Office.

Paramedics from Door County Emergency Services, first responders from Sturgeon Bay Fire and officers from the Sturgeon Pay Police Department and Door County Sheriff’s Office responded to the jail.

“Lifesaving measures continued but were not successful and the subject was pronounced deceased,” reads a statement from Chief Deputy Patrick McCarty.

The inmate was in jail on a probation hold, officials say.

The Door County Sheriff’s Office requested the Brown County Sheriff’s Office investigate the death. The Brown County Medical Examiner has scheduled an autopsy for Monday, Feb. 14.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Change this caption before publishing
Fond du Lac County DA announces charges in voter fraud investigation
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
FILE
Brown County crash results in fatality
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 7-day average of cases lowest since November
Hansel Canady of HanCan Barbershop in Green Bay, says he loves Black History Month. He's known...
Green Bay Packers barber: From poverty to business owner

Latest News

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Fire engulfs ATV shop in Marinette County
February 11 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold air moves in
Brian Helfert is now charged with 18 new felonies.
Former Menominee County deputy arraigned on 4 new cases relating to sexual assault of minors
February 11 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Turning cold