Green Bay man killed in crash in Town of Rockland

By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man died Friday morning in a crash in the Town of Rockland.

At 6:15 a.m., the Brown County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on County Highway PP south of County Highway W.

A car was traveling south on County PP when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The car veered into the northbound lane of County PP and struck a pickup truck traveling north.

The driver of the car, a 34-year-old Green Bay man, died at the scene.

The driver of the truck, a 45-year-old Greenleaf woman, was not hurt.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

No names were released.

The crash is under investigation. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says alcohol DOES NOT appear to be a factor.

Greenleaf Fire and Wrightstown Fire and County Rescue assisted at the scene.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold air moves in