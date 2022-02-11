Green Bay man arrested on I-43 for 7th OWI; passenger also arrested

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 42-year-old Green Bay man was arrested on suspicion of his 7th drunk driving offense Thursday night after being pulled over for a seat belt violation.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a trooper stopped Guy Martin shortly before 8 P.M. on I-43 at the ramp from Atkinson Drive, on Green Bay’s west side. The trooper noticed the driver was impaired. Martin admitted drinking but refused to take a field sobriety test. The state patrol says he submitted to having blood drawn.

Martin was placed in the Brown County Jail on a probation hold and a misdemeanor warrant. The state patrol says he was also cited for operating after revocation, driving with open intoxicants, and failure to install an ignition interlock device.

Martin’s passenger, who wasn’t identified, was taken into custody on a warrant for retail theft and bail jumping.

