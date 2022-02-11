Advertisement

Green Bay man arrested on I-43 for 7th OWI; passenger also arrested

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 42-year-old Green Bay man was arrested on suspicion of his 7th drunk driving offense Thursday night after being pulled over for a seat belt violation.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a trooper stopped Guy Martin shortly before 8 P.M. on I-43 at the ramp from Atkinson Drive, on Green Bay’s west side. The trooper noticed the driver was impaired. Martin admitted drinking but refused to take a field sobriety test. The state patrol says he submitted to having blood drawn.

Martin was placed in the Brown County Jail on a probation hold and a misdemeanor warrant. The state patrol says he was also cited for operating after revocation, driving with open intoxicants, and failure to install an ignition interlock device.

Martin’s passenger, who wasn’t identified, was taken into custody on a warrant for retail theft and bail jumping.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Brown County crash results in fatality
Two Rivers High School
No classes at Two Rivers High School Wednesday after student death
Dole salad recall
Death of Wisconsin resident linked to recalled packaged salads
A Brussels family loses everything in a house fire. Feb. 8, 2022.
Brussels family loses everything in house fire
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head

Latest News

Oshkosh Corporation in Wisconsin
Wisconsin senators at odds over Oshkosh Corp. postal trucks
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland...
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers wins 4th NFL MVP honor
State Rep. Timothy Ramthun
Wisconsin election conspiracy theorist running for governor
Symbols of the Democratic and Republican parties
Appleton lawmaker deletes tweet about parents, education