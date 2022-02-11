Former Menominee County deputy arraigned on 4 new cases relating to sexual assault of minors

MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m. - A former Menominee County deputy was arraigned Thursday on four new cases involving the alleged sexual assault of minors.

Fifty-seven-year-old Brian Helfert is charged with 18 new felonies.

His charges include eight life offenses – including Child Sexually Abusive Activity, Criminal Sexual Conduct and Third-Degree, Assault with Intent to Commit Penetration.

The charges arise from a number of incidents alleged to have occurred from 2003 to 2018. The facts filed with the court in support of the felony complaint allege a serial history of sexual assault and abuse of the victims at the hands of Helfert.

Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey T. Rogg invited other potential victims to come forward.

“Every allegation against Mr. Helfert will be fully investigated by the Menominee Police Department and can still be prosecuted by me,” said Rogg.

Helfert has retained attorney Trenton Stupak of Escanaba to represent him. A Probable Cause Conference (PCC) is scheduled for Feb. 22, at 11:30 a.m.

The Preliminary Examination for each case will be scheduled by the court after each PCC.

95-A District Court Judge Robert Jamo denied the pretrial release of Helfert.

MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A former Sheriff’s Deputy facing over a dozen felony charges is hoping to reduce his bond, while the County Prosecutor wants to raise it. 57-year-old Brian Helfert is facing 16 counts related to the sexual assault of a minor. The charges stem from an alleged six-year history of sexual assault and abuse of a student victim that Helfert was supposed to be mentoring. Helfert was convicted of sexual misconduct of a teenager in December of 2020 and sentenced to six months in jail.

Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Rogg argues that the bond should be raised from $250,000 to $750,000, due to the graphic testimony of the victim during the pretrial and the severity of the charges. In court documents, Rogg states that another victim has come up in the weeks following the bind over the decision in this case. Rogg believes that there may be more victims, calling Helfert a “serial predator”.

According to court documents, Helfert is asking the court to modify his bond to 10% of $100,000. Helfert says it should be lowered because he has no prior felony convictions and he lives in Menominee County, meaning there would be no reason for him to leave town. Court documents also state that he has not been convicted and should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

The pre-trial is scheduled for Friday, July 2.

