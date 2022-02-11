Advertisement

Fond du Lac man charged with possession of child pornography

By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Rudy Oropeza of Manitowoc was charged this week with three counts of possession of child pornography.

Police executed a search warrant on 7th Street last week based on a tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children about sexually explicit videos of prepubescent children.

Fond du Lac police expect Oropeza, 43, will face more charges once they finish examining digital evidence.

Oropeza is jailed in lieu of $20,000 cash bond. The court ordered that he can’t use social media or peer-to-peer networking if he posts bail.

Online court records show he’s faced charges of disorderly conduct and domestic abuse in Wisconsin. Fond du Lac police say he also has a criminal history in Texas.

