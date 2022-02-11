Fire engulfs ATV shop in Marinette County

TOWN OF BEAVER, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire engulfed an ATV dealership in Marinette County Thursday.

At about 7:30 p.m., crews responded to Jake’s Sales and Service at County Road P and Highway 141 in the Town of Beaver.

Pound Volunteer Fire Chief Turner Gross says the shop was engulfed in flames.

People were doing mechanic work inside. Everyone got out safe.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

