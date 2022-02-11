COVID-19 in Wisconsin back to pre-surge levels

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin is back to pre-surge levels of cases, deaths and hospitalizations. Looking back, over the past 60 days during the COVID-19 omicron surge, Wisconsin had:

445,181 confirmed cases (32.6% of all infections since the pandemic began)

9,792 patients hospitalized (16.9% of all hospitalizations since the pandemic began)

2,067 lives lost (17.9% of the pandemic’s death toll)

Now let’s look at where we are today. There were 2,123 new cases identified in the latest tests. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Wisconsin’s 7-day average fell again to 2,337 cases per day, the first time it’s below 2,500 since early November. Manitowoc County surpassed 17,000 cases (21.5% of its population). County case and death totals are listed at the end of this article.

The positivity rate decreased half a percentage point from 11.9% to 11.4% of all tests in the past week coming back positive for the COVID-19 virus, the lowest since mid-November.

The DHS reported the lowest one-day increase in the death toll since January 7: There were 23 COVID-19 deaths reported to the state. Brown, Outagamie and Marinette counties each reported one. The DHS calculates the state is averaging 17 deaths per day. It says 7 of the 23 deaths happened in the past 30 days, and the DHS only counts recent deaths in the 7-day average, which is now the lowest since the end of November.

Hospitalizations fell back to double digits with 66 admissions reported in the last 24-hour period. That’s in line with our calculated 7-day average of 68 admissions per day. New hospitalizations are at six-month lows.

Taking discharges and deaths into account, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reports a total 1,052 COVID-19 patients were in hospitals Friday, including 204 in intensive care units. That’s 24 fewer people in ICU beds and 68 fewer people in any hospital beds. At the current pace, Wisconsin’s COVID-19 patient population could fall below 1,000 over the weekend. The state’s 138 hospitals haven’t seen COVID-19 patient numbers below four digits since November 8 last year.

Our local health care regions also saw patient and ICU numbers go down. In the Northeast region, 10 hospitals are treating 132 COVID-19 patients, with 27 of them in ICU -- that’s 3 fewer in ICU and 14 fewer patients overall. The Fox Valley region has 13 hospitals treating 76 patients for the disease, including 12 in ICU -- 4 fewer people in ICU and 9 fewer overall.

Vaccinations

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says due to a technical issue it won’t be able to update vaccination data before Monday, February 14. These were the vaccination figures as of Wednesday, Feb. 9:

Vaccinations by Age Group

5 to 11: 25.7% received vaccine/21.1% completed vaccinations

12 to 17: 59.7% received vaccine/55.4% completed vaccinations

18 to 24: 58.8% received vaccine/52.8% completed vaccinations

25 to 34: 63.0% received vaccine/58.0% completed vaccinations

35 to 44: 68.4% received vaccine/64.5% completed vaccinations

45 to 54: 71.0% received vaccine/67.7% completed vaccinations

55 to 64: 77.7% received vaccine/74.7% completed vaccinations

65 and up: 85.7% received vaccine/82.2% completed vaccinations

Vaccinations by County Population

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 64.8% 61.6% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 56.4% 53.8% Dodge (87,839) 51.9% 49.3% Door (27,668) (NE) 78.2% 73.6% Florence (4,295) (NE) 52.0% 49.5% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 55.2% 52.1% Forest (9,004) 52.3% 49.2% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 57.0% 53.9% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.2% 50.3% Langlade (19,189) 53.6% 51.1% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 60.0% 57.2% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 52.9% 50.1% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 79.8% 75.4% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.5% 50.3% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 63.6% 60.4% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 47.3% 45.3% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 62.1% 59.1% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 55.1% 52.6% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 45.6% 43.4% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 61.7% 58.3% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 295,003 (62.2%) 280,487 (59.1%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 326,848 (59.4%) 310,285 (56.4%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,702,892 (63.5%) 3,482,247 (59.7%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

FRIDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS* (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

Brown – 68,971 cases (+88) (364 deaths) (+1)

Calumet – 11,323 cases (+21) (91 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 4,910 cases (+21) (82 deaths)

Dodge – 23,929 cases (+45) (258 deaths)

Door – 6,491 cases (+11) (48 deaths)

Florence - 791 cases (+4) (15 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 28,855 cases (+37) (205 deaths)

Forest - 2,394 cases (+7) (43 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 2,664 cases (+4) (36 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,087 cases (+7) (50 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 2,255 cases (+9) (66 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,511 cases (+5) (38 deaths)

Langlade - 4,812 cases (+6) (60 deaths)

Manitowoc – 17,013 cases (+17) (148 deaths)

Marinette - 9,478 cases (+29) (89 deaths) (+1)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 3,775 cases (+16) (59 deaths)

Menominee – 1,809 (+1) (13 deaths)

Oconto – 9,206 cases (+10) (82 deaths)

Outagamie – 41,533 cases (+60) (299 deaths) (+1)

Shawano – 9,592 cases (+13) (108 deaths)

Sheboygan – 28,920 cases (+105) (237 deaths)

Waupaca – 11,093 cases (+12) (183 deaths)

Waushara – 4,888 cases (+7) (63 deaths)

Winnebago – 42,875 (+55) (308 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

