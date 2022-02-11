Advertisement

Butler elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Safety becomes 28th Packer in Canton
Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler (36) intercepts a San Francisco 49ers quarterback Elvis...
Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler (36) intercepts a San Francisco 49ers quarterback Elvis Grbac pass in front of intended receiver Tommy Vardell in the first quarter Monday, Oct. 14, 1996, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)(MIKE ROEMER | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Chris Roth
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The wait is over! LeRoy Butler was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the announcement made Thursday night at the NFL Honors in Los Angeles. Although Butler let the cat out of the bag a few minutes earlier on Twitter.

This was the third year in a row for Butler as a finalist, and he breaks through after watching his contemporaries at the position, Steve Atwater and John Lynch get enshrined in 2020 and 2021. The Packers 2nd round pick in 1989, Butler played his entire 12-year career in Green Bay. He finished with 38 interceptions and 20.5 sacks. He was the first player in league history to record 20 sacks and 20 interceptions.

Hall of Famer and former teammate Brett Favre made the announcement during Thursday’s program, with Aaron Rodgers cheering Butler on from the front row. The creator of the Lambeau Leap will be enshrined in Canton this summer.

“On behalf of the entire Green Bay Packers organization, I want to congratulate LeRoy on his election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy said Thursday night. “It is an honor that he earned through his hard work, leadership and outstanding play.”

Murphy continued, “I’m so happy for LeRoy and his family. He was a versatile player and key part of the teams that helped return the Packers to championship level football.”

The Packers shared accolates from his former quarterback, coach and GM -- all Hall of Fame inductees themselves.

Brett Favre wrote, “LeRoy was a great leader and teammate. In professional football, great players have a knack for being around the ball and producing big plays, and LeRoy was that player.”

“LeRoy was a great player and team leader who I always knew I could count on in any situation,” Mike Holmgren said.

“It is wonderful that the premier safety of the 90′s is getting his just reward by entering pro football’s sacred chamber, THE HALL OF FAME. It is well earned due to his passion for the game and his dedication to the Green Bay Packers along with his superb play,” said former general manager Ron Wolf.

