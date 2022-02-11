Appleton police add mental health resources

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton police are launching a new, pilot program that puts more mental health resources at the department’s disposal.

Having a clinical therapist on the staff is already making a difference. The clinical therapist with Outagamie County Health and Human Services is embedded with Appleton police and started going on calls with officers last month.

It’s an effort to bring mental health resources and treatment to people out in the field when they need them most.

“I’ve gone out on calls where someone doesn’t want to talk to an officer but they’re willing to talk to a social worker or a clinical therapist, so I’m able to deescalate a crisis. If they don’t want to talk to an officer, they can talk with me,” Sarah Peterson said.

Peterson works Monday through Friday from 3 until 11 at night. It’s a time of day when many other mental health services aren’t available.

“I absolutely love my job. This is a need that I saw as well, and I was really excited to hear that they were working to develop this position,” she said. “When they asked me to be a part of it there were no questions. I was like, ‘Absolutely I want to be a part of this.’ I think this is really important.”

This pilot program is slated to last two years. At that point, Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford and law enforcement officials will consider the next steps for the program.

“My role as mayor is to bring those conversations into our organization and our community and work with our departments, support our departments in exploring ways of meeting those needs,” said Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford.

Appleton police say from 2019 to this year, officers responded to an increase in mental health calls.

“Our hope in the success of this program will be the ability to look a few years from now and see the reduced calls involving law enforcement,” Lt. Meghan Cash of the Appleton Police Department said. “We understand those crises in our community are still going to occur, and we want to make sure that people are connected to resources efficiently and effectively on the front end of that crisis -- or even before that crisis occurs.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.