Appleton lawmaker deletes tweet about parents, education

Symbols of the Democratic and Republican parties
Symbols of the Democratic and Republican parties(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Democratic Wisconsin state lawmaker tweeted that if parents want to have a say in their child’s education they should pay for private school or home school. State Rep. Lee Snodgrass, of Appleton, later deleted and apologized for the message.

Republicans jumped on the Thursday tweet from Snodgrass, who is also a vice chair of the state Democratic Party.

Many tried to tie it to a similar comment made by former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe in his losing race last year against Republican Glenn Youngkin.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch tweeted a video message recorded in her car denouncing Snodgrass’s tweet.

