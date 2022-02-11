Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Updates on multiple Mars missions

The Mars InSight lander
The Mars InSight lander(WOWT)
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Mars is a planet in our solar system inhabited entirely by robots.

NASA’s Perseverance mission on Mars is coming up on its one-year anniversary. Brad Spakowitz has kept us up-to-date on Perseverance and its Ingenuity helicopter. Today in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES he updates us on those and more Mars missions.

  • The latest on Ingenuity, designed to run for 30 days, now at 10 months and counting
  • Perseverance’s pebble problem and experiments to terraform Mars (on a really small scale)
  • How scientists expect to get future landers to send samples from Mars back to Earth
  • The Curiosity rover -- still strolling around Mars after more than 10 years but the terrain is taking a toll
  • Mars InSight lander monitoring for Marsquakes got hit by a dust storm, check out the selfie

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Brown County crash results in fatality
Two Rivers High School
No classes at Two Rivers High School Wednesday after student death
Dole salad recall
Death of Wisconsin resident linked to recalled packaged salads
A Brussels family loses everything in a house fire. Feb. 8, 2022.
Brussels family loses everything in house fire
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head

Latest News

Brad Spakowitz has updates on multiple Mars missions
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Updates from multiple Mars missions
First Alert Investigation looks at what's next for Summit Contracting defendants and the victims
DEBRIEF: First Alert Investigation on Summit Contracting
Brock Bartol, a local high school freshman, is on Team USA Luge
SMALL TOWNS preview: Local teen on Olympic luge team
Appleton police squad car at night
DEBRIEF: Clinical therapist rides with Appleton police