3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Updates on multiple Mars missions
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Mars is a planet in our solar system inhabited entirely by robots.
NASA’s Perseverance mission on Mars is coming up on its one-year anniversary. Brad Spakowitz has kept us up-to-date on Perseverance and its Ingenuity helicopter. Today in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES he updates us on those and more Mars missions.
- The latest on Ingenuity, designed to run for 30 days, now at 10 months and counting
- Perseverance’s pebble problem and experiments to terraform Mars (on a really small scale)
- How scientists expect to get future landers to send samples from Mars back to Earth
- The Curiosity rover -- still strolling around Mars after more than 10 years but the terrain is taking a toll
- Mars InSight lander monitoring for Marsquakes got hit by a dust storm, check out the selfie
