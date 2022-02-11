3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Updates on multiple Mars missions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Mars is a planet in our solar system inhabited entirely by robots.

NASA’s Perseverance mission on Mars is coming up on its one-year anniversary. Brad Spakowitz has kept us up-to-date on Perseverance and its Ingenuity helicopter. Today in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES he updates us on those and more Mars missions.

The latest on Ingenuity, designed to run for 30 days, now at 10 months and counting

Perseverance’s pebble problem and experiments to terraform Mars (on a really small scale)

How scientists expect to get future landers to send samples from Mars back to Earth

The Curiosity rover -- still strolling around Mars after more than 10 years but the terrain is taking a toll

Mars InSight lander monitoring for Marsquakes got hit by a dust storm, check out the selfie

