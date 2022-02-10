Will Packers legend Leroy Butler finally make Hall of Fame leap?

LOS ANGELES, Cal. (WBAY) - Tonight’s the night. Leroy Butler is hoping to gain entrance to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The legendary Packers safety last played the game in the 2001 season and has been waiting 20 years for this day.

Butler, the first NFL player to achieve 20 intercepts and 20 sacks, is the ONLY player from the NFL’s 1990s All-Decade Team yet to hear his name called in Canton. And he fully expects that odd demarkation to end. It all dates back to a conversatiom he had with legendary Packers PR man Lee Remmel.

“He said something to me that I will never forget,” Butler said. “I was All-Pro for the 4th time and then he came back over to me -- and he never sits to me unless it’s something big -- he took his glasses off and says to me ‘You’re All-Decade 1st Team.’ He said, ‘Oh, that means you’ll be in the Hall of Fame. Because that is a big deal. You are the best at your position for a whole decade.’ And 2nd-team was Ronnie Lott. So (Remmel) meant that. he said, ‘No, no I am serious, you should be in the Hall of Fame at some point.’ And I never forgot that. Because he kind of knows what voters were thinking back then. So yeah, I think it is time.”

Packers Hall of Famers from the 90s like Reggie White and Brett Favre played for multiple teams in their careers. Butler? Was a Packer his entire career, starting at cornerback, and moving to safety in 1992. It wasn’t a willing move at first, but it sure worked to the tune of 38 total picks and 20.5 sacks in his dozen-year run.

This year if Butler’s 3rd consecutive time being one of 15 finalists for the Hall of Fame. And this time around? It feels different.

“The first year, I was excited just to be a finalist,” Butler said. “Because a lot of guys don’t get this opportunity, It’s great. I got a chance to meet Roger Staubach, one of my heroes. And last year when Covid hit and I thought, ‘I ain’t going in.’ But I made the final 10, so I was encouraged. This year, I have a little more anxiety. I don’t know why, whether it’s the Lord telling me it is my time, but I know my fan base is getting a little antsy. Because if you look at the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, and 2000s All-Decade First Team, all those guys are in except for me. It’s embarrassing. But hey man, God is good and I am a patient person. But I don’t think my fans would be happy if it didn’t happen. I think they would be very upset.”

Last year Butler didn’t feel he had a great shot because of the 15 modern-era finalists ever year, only 5 get in and there were 3 slam-dunk first-ballot Hall of Famers in 2021: Charles Woodson, Peyton Manning, and Calvin Johnson. This year? That’s not the case. The only first-year players who were named finalists were Devin Hester, Andre, Johnson, and Demarcus Ware. Butler has a really good shot of getting in.

Don’t forget, NFL Honors airs right here on WBAY-TV 2 starting at 8pm.

Reports from Super Bowl LVI continue at 5, 6, and 10 pm Thursday night and continue throughout the week and weekend.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.