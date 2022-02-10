St. Norbert men earn big conference win over Wisconsin Lutheran

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The St. Norbert men’s basketball team earned a big conference win over Wisconsin Lutheran on Wednesday that will have a big impact on the conference race.

Entering the game Wisconsin Lutheran sat atop the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference standings with Concordia Wisconsin. St. Norbert sat just one game back in a tie for third.

Jacob Bolwerk and Michael Payant both had big nights for the Green Knights. Bolwerk led the way with 27 points, and Payant wasn’t far behind with twenty. The two biggest coming from Payant in the final minute as a layup by the SNC senior put the Green Knights in front for good.

Bolwerk finished off the 74-71 victory with a pair of free throws in the final seconds.

The win pulls St. Norbert into a three way tie at the top of the NACC standings at 10-5 with just two games remaining in the regular season.

