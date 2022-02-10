SNOW SHOWERS TONIGHT... SLUSHY A.M. DRIVE FRIDAY

We’ll be going into a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY this evening as snow showers overspread the region with the arrival of our next weathermaker. A quick burst of moderate snow is expected from 8p - Midnight through much of central and eastern Wisconsin. Light snow lingers thereafter, especially across northern areas. Temperatures will rise into the 30s overnight, leading to an eventual change-over to rain-mix early Friday morning.

Before that happens, look for an inch or two of wet packing snow across east-central Wisconsin. Meanwhile, areas NORTH of Green Bay can expect 2-4″. Even though the steady precipitation (rain, mix, or snow) should be ending by the Friday morning commute, the drive to work or school will likely be slow and slushy given the earlier snowfall.

Friday will start out mild and breezy with temperatures getting into the upper half of the 30s by midday. But, from then on... temperatures will tumble. Eventually a stout northwest breeze will push lows into the single digits by Saturday morning with subzero chills expected across the area. Highs will struggle to get back into the lower teens Saturday afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

Although this weekend will be chilly; with the often warmer and at times brisk weather this week, those interested in sturgeon spearing should stay vigilant on the latest ice conditions. We’re also keeping a watchful eye on a strong mid/late week storm system next week. For now it appears we may see some snow accumulation from that weathermaker. But, we are on the northern fringes of this system... and if recent history is any indicator, there may be an eventual dive south. You’ll want to check back for updates as the forecast becomes clearer.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: W/NW 10-20+ MPH

SATURDAY: NNW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Snow showers... 2-4″ NORTH, with 1-2″ SOUTH. Quite breezy. LOW: 24 (occurs this evening - rising overnight)

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Mild, but breezy. Chance of a wintry mix at times... late flakes. HIGH: 38 LOW: 3

SATURDAY: Much colder with a mix of sun and clouds. Brisk at times. HIGH: 12 LOW: 2

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few flakes possible EARLY and again LATE. HIGH: 16 LOW: 6

VALENTINE’S DAY: Early flakes, then partly cloudy. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 24 LOW: 9

TUESDAY: Clouds thicken. Brisk wind develops late. Milder. HIGH: 32 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, mild, and breezy. Rain develops late in the day; snow NORTH. HIGH: 40 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: Cloudy with snow showers... accumulating snow possible. Blustery. HIGH: 26

