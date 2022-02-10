Advertisement

SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Suamico teen trains for Olympic dream

By Jeff Alexander
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - A Suamico teen is training to live his Olympic dream.

Brock Bartol has been an official member of Team USA Luge since he was 12. He’s currently a freshman in high school.

Brock’s dream is to compete in the 2026 Olympics.

“A lot of people think it’s cool and a lot of people like recognize me, that I’m the kid who does luge,” says Brock.

Thursday on Action 2 News at 6, Jeff Alexander introduces us to Brock and how he balances his school life with monthly trips to the US Olympic Training Center in Lake Placid, New York.

“We’re super proud of him, and no matter what happens, he’s had the experience of a lifetime that very few people have the opportunity,” says Angela Bartol.

FOLLOW BROCK’S JOURNEY ON FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BrockBartolUSALUGE/

Have an idea for a Small Towns story? Email smalltowns@wbay.com

We’ll add all our Small Towns stories to the special section on our website at: https://www.wbay.com/news/small-towns/

