SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Suamico teen trains for Olympic dream

SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - A Suamico teen is training to live his Olympic dream.

Brock Bartol has been an official member of Team USA Luge since he was 12. He’s currently a freshman in high school.

Brock’s dream is to compete in the 2026 Olympics.

“A lot of people think it’s cool and a lot of people like recognize me, that I’m the kid who does luge,” says Brock.

“We’re super proud of him, and no matter what happens, he’s had the experience of a lifetime that very few people have the opportunity,” says Angela Bartol.

