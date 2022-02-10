SEASONABLY COLD TODAY, THEN SNOW ARRIVES TONIGHT

Temperatures have been warmer than normal this week, but today is looking more seasonable. Highs will be mainly in the cold mid to upper 20s. A brisk west-southwest wind will keep our wind chills in the teens, with some single digits across the Northwoods.

Clouds will break from time to time today, revealing some intervals of sun. However, clouds will thicken this afternoon, ahead of our next weathermaker. It’s another “Alberta Clipper”, which will bring us a burst of snow tonight. We’ll be going into a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY this evening.

Look for an inch or two of wet packing snow across east-central Wisconsin. Meanwhile, areas NORTH of Green Bay will see more (2-4″)... That’s where the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory. The snow will lighten up and turn into a spotty wintry mix after midnight, as overnight temperatures rise into the 30s. Even though the precipitation should be ending for the Friday morning commute, the drive to work or school will likely be slow and slushy.

Our recent milder and breezy weather returns tomorrow, but there’s a sharp drop in the temperatures coming soon. We’ll tumble into the single digits Friday night, with chilly weekend highs in the teens. However, with the often warmer and windy winter weather this week, those interested in sturgeon spearing should stay vigilant on the latest ice conditions.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W/SW 10-15+ MPH

FRIDAY: W/NW 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Broken clouds and some sun. Seasonably cold. Brisk winds. HIGH: 27

TONIGHT: Snow develops... 2-4″ NORTH, with 1-2″ SOUTH. Quite breezy. LOW: 25, then rising into the 30s

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Mild, but breezy. Chance of a wintry mix at times. HIGH: 38 LOW: 3

SATURDAY: Sunshine and some afternoon clouds. Wind-chilly! HIGH: 13 LOW: 2

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. A few lake flakes. HIGH: 16 LOW: 6

VALENTINE’S DAY: Early snow showers. Some afternoon sun. Breezy. HIGH: 25 LOW: 9

TUESDAY: Clouds thicken. Brisk winds. HIGH: 29 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, mild and breezy. Rain develops late in the day. HIGH: 41

