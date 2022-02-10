Advertisement

Phoenix drop sixth straight, fall to Wright State

The Green Bay men were unable to snap their losing streak against one of the top teams in the Horizon League on Wednesday night. Falling to Wright State 79-62.
By Eric Boynton
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay men were unable to snap their losing streak against one of the top teams in the Horizon League on Wednesday night. Falling to Wright State 79-62.

The Phoenix were able to rally from a slow start after falling behind by eight points early. Southern Door grad Ryan Claflin helped rally Green Bay with a pair of big three pointers as they cut the deficit to four.

Freshman Kamari McGee had a big night with 24 points, including a bucket late in the first half to pull Green Bay even with the Raiders. McGee’s 24 points led all scorers with Manny Ansong and Nate Jenkins breaking into double figures as well.

Anson got into foul trouble in the second half, and was missing during a key stretch. That proved to be pivotal with only three bench players available for the Phoenix against Wright State.

Green Bay’s downfall would come in the second half as Wright State went on a 22-5 run over a nine minute span. During that time they built a 63-44 lead the Phoenix could never come back from.

Up next for the Phoenix is a visit from Northern Kentucky on Friday night at the Kress Center.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Rivers High School
No classes at Two Rivers High School Wednesday after student death
Crashes slow southbound traffic on I-41.
Inattentive drivers blamed for chain reaction crashes on I-41
Tammy and Cliff Webster, Powerball winners.
“A wonderful blessing”: Oneida couple claims Powerball jackpot
Dole salad recall
Death of Wisconsin resident linked to recalled packaged salads
A Brussels family loses everything in a house fire. Feb. 8, 2022.
Brussels family loses everything in house fire

Latest News

The St. Norbert men’s basketball team earned a big conference win over Wisconsin Lutheran on...
St. Norbert men earn big conference win over Wisconsin Lutheran
The St. Norbert men’s basketball team earned a big conference win over Wisconsin Lutheran on...
St. Norbert men earn big conference win over Wisconsin Lutheran
The Green Bay men were unable to snap their losing streak against one of the top teams in the...
Phoenix drop sixth straight, fall to Wright State
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis, left, shoots against Michigan State's Max Christie (5) during the...
Davis scores 25, lifts No 14 Wisconsin past No. 17 MSU 70-62