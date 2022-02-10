Phoenix drop sixth straight, fall to Wright State

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay men were unable to snap their losing streak against one of the top teams in the Horizon League on Wednesday night. Falling to Wright State 79-62.

The Phoenix were able to rally from a slow start after falling behind by eight points early. Southern Door grad Ryan Claflin helped rally Green Bay with a pair of big three pointers as they cut the deficit to four.

Freshman Kamari McGee had a big night with 24 points, including a bucket late in the first half to pull Green Bay even with the Raiders. McGee’s 24 points led all scorers with Manny Ansong and Nate Jenkins breaking into double figures as well.

Anson got into foul trouble in the second half, and was missing during a key stretch. That proved to be pivotal with only three bench players available for the Phoenix against Wright State.

Green Bay’s downfall would come in the second half as Wright State went on a 22-5 run over a nine minute span. During that time they built a 63-44 lead the Phoenix could never come back from.

Up next for the Phoenix is a visit from Northern Kentucky on Friday night at the Kress Center.

