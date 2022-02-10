Male in critical condition after being hit by falling tree

TOWN OF WOODVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - A falling tree left a 21-year-old in critical condition in the Town of Woodville Wednesday.

Calumet County officers responded to a 911 call around 10:47 a.m. that described the man being hit by a tree near North Marx Road, according to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was part of a group cutting down trees when the incident occurred.

Deputies and first responders found the 21-year-old in the woods after navigating through mud and swampy areas.

The Harrison and Potter Fire Departments utilized UTV’s to transport the victim out of the woods.

“We’re thankful for these resources and the collaboration among departments to quickly get to the victim,” Lt. Eric Voland said in a media release.

Authorities believe the tree struck the male but did not pin him beneath it.

He was transported to ThedaCare Neenah by Gold Cross.

