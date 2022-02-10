WATCH LIVE: Fond du Lac County DA announcing charges in voter fraud investigation

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Numerous people are expected to be charged with felony voter fraud following an investigation in Fond du Lac.

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney has announced a news conference for 11:15 a.m. Action 2 News will carry it live online and our Facebook page.

Toney says the investigation was prompted by a citizen complaint.

“Elections are the cornerstone of our democracy and the integrity of the electoral process must be protected at every turn, regardless of political preference. Elections have been under scrutiny for years, perhaps more than ever since the November 3, 2020 election. This has led to heightened citizen engagement and calls to hold those accountable that violate election laws,” Toney says.

Toney is also expected to discuss a proposal for the legislature regarding election integrity.

Action 2 News will update this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.