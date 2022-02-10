Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Fond du Lac County DA announcing charges in voter fraud investigation

By WBAY news staff and Emily Matesic
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Numerous people are expected to be charged with felony voter fraud following an investigation in Fond du Lac.

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney has announced a news conference for 11:15 a.m. Action 2 News will carry it live online and our Facebook page.

Toney says the investigation was prompted by a citizen complaint.

“Elections are the cornerstone of our democracy and the integrity of the electoral process must be protected at every turn, regardless of political preference. Elections have been under scrutiny for years, perhaps more than ever since the November 3, 2020 election. This has led to heightened citizen engagement and calls to hold those accountable that violate election laws,” Toney says.

Toney is also expected to discuss a proposal for the legislature regarding election integrity.

Action 2 News will update this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Rivers High School
No classes at Two Rivers High School Wednesday after student death
FILE
Brown County crash results in fatality
Dole salad recall
Death of Wisconsin resident linked to recalled packaged salads
A Brussels family loses everything in a house fire. Feb. 8, 2022.
Brussels family loses everything in house fire
Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him

Latest News

February 10 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tracking the snow
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canada truckers protest about 'freedom'
ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton
ThedaCare allowing more visitor options amid decline in COVID-19 patients
February 10 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some light snow