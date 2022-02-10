Advertisement

De Pere hosting N95 mask giveaway Thursday

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of De Pere is holding a free N95 mask distribution.

It’s Thursday, Feb. 10, 4-5:30 p.m.

The masks will be handed out at the VFW Aquatic Center old concession stand. You should enter at 600 Grant St, by the Community Center.

There’s a limit of five N95 masks per household. This is a first-come-first-served giveaway. The masks do not fit children.

Dr. Robert Mead of Bellin Health recommends wearing an N95 over a cloth mask, especially at places with a lot of people.

It’s important to get the right fit.

”I think the key thing is to have it over your nose. There’s a metal device that will fit your nose. Make sure that is on good. Make sure the straps are in an appropriate position so that you feel that it’s tight all the way around your chin and cheeks,” says Mead.

