COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 7-day average of cases lowest since November

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) said it experienced technical issues that briefly delayed publishing Thursday's data and vaccination data are delayed until next week.

The DHS report Thursday shows Wisconsin averaged about 2,500 cases per day (2,537) over the past week. The DHS says 2,508 new cases were confirmed in the latest batch of test results, right in line with the 7-day average. That rolling average is now the lowest since around Thanksgiving, well before the start of the omicron surge.

Less than 12% of all COVID-19 tests (11.9%) in the past week were positive for the COVID-19 virus, almost a percentage point lower than Wednesday and also the lowest since Thanksgiving Day.

COVID-19 was the leading cause, or a major contributing factor, in 50 deaths that were just reported to the DHS, raising the death toll to 11,533. The DHS says only 16 of these were in the past month and, by including only those death reports, the 7-day average held steady at 20 deaths per day. Seven counties in WBAY’s viewing area reported 9 of the deaths: Brown (2), Door, Fond du Lac, Langlade, Oconto (2), Sheboygan and Waupaca.

For the last several weeks during the omicron surge, the rate of survived cases far outpaced the rate of fatal ones. With case numbers plunging, that’s no longer true. The percentage of cases that were fatal rose from 0.84% to 0.85% of all cases. It’s the first time the death rate went up instead of down since December 20.

As we reported yesterday, COVID-19 numbers are down in 70 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, but the number of cases is still at a “Critically High” level in 56 counties. It’s “Very High” in 16 others. The DHS says the statewide burden of cases is 1,082.6 for every 100,000 residents, equivalent to almost 1.1% of the state’s population testing positive in the last two weeks. In WBAY’s viewing area:

Very High: Door, Kewaunee, Oconto, Shawano

Critically High: Brown, Calumet, Dodge, Florence, Fond du Lac, Forest, Green Lake, Langlade, Manitowoc, Marinette, Menominee, Outagamie, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago

Hospitalizations are still at their lowest level in six months. DHS numbers show 110 more people were hospitalized in the past 24-hour period. That bumped our calculated 7-day average up from 58 to 63 hospitalizations per day -- still, the third day in a row that rolling average was below 100. The hospitalization rate held steady at 4.24% of all cases since the pandemic reached Wisconsin.

Thursday, he Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 1,120 COVID-19 patients across 138 hospitals, including 228 people in intensive care. That’s 8 more people in ICUs but a net decrease of 17 patients since Wednesday after taking discharges and deaths into account with the new admissions.

Northeast hospitals saw numbers decrease; they have 146 COVID-19 patients with 30 of them in ICU -- 2 fewer in ICU and 12 fewer in hospitals. The Fox Valley hospitals are treating 85 patients, 1 more than Wednesday, with 16 in intensive care, which is down 1.

Vaccinations

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says due to a technical issue it won’t be able to update vaccination data before Monday, February 14. These were the vaccination figures as of Wednesday, Feb. 9:

Vaccinations by Age Group

5 to 11: 25.7% received vaccine/21.1% completed vaccinations

12 to 17: 59.7% received vaccine/55.4% completed vaccinations

18 to 24: 58.8% received vaccine/52.8% completed vaccinations

25 to 34: 63.0% received vaccine/58.0% completed vaccinations

35 to 44: 68.4% received vaccine/64.5% completed vaccinations

45 to 54: 71.0% received vaccine/67.7% completed vaccinations

55 to 64: 77.7% received vaccine/74.7% completed vaccinations

65 and up: 85.7% received vaccine/82.2% completed vaccinations

Vaccinations by County Population

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 64.8% 61.6% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 56.4% 53.8% Dodge (87,839) 51.9% 49.3% Door (27,668) (NE) 78.2% 73.6% Florence (4,295) (NE) 52.0% 49.5% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 55.2% 52.1% Forest (9,004) 52.3% 49.2% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 57.0% 53.9% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.2% 50.3% Langlade (19,189) 53.6% 51.1% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 60.0% 57.2% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 52.9% 50.1% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 79.8% 75.4% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.5% 50.3% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 63.6% 60.4% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 47.3% 45.3% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 62.1% 59.1% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 55.1% 52.6% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 45.6% 43.4% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 61.7% 58.3% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 295,003 (62.2%) 280,487 (59.1%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 326,848 (59.4%) 310,285 (56.4%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,702,892 (63.5%) 3,482,247 (59.7%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

THURSDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS* (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

Brown – 68,883 cases (+127) (363 deaths) (+2)

Calumet – 11,312 cases (+19) (91 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 4,889 cases (82 deaths)

Dodge – 23,884 cases (+51) (258 deaths)

Door – 6,480 cases (+5) (48 deaths) (+1)

Florence - 787 cases (+11) (15 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 28,818 cases (+45) (205 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 2,387 cases (+12) (43 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 2,660 cases (36 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,080 cases (+18) (50 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 2,246 cases (66 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,506 cases (+5) (38 deaths)

Langlade - 4,806 cases (+3) (60 deaths) (+1)

Manitowoc – 16,996 cases (+50) (148 deaths)

Marinette - 9,449 cases (+32) (88 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 3,759 cases (59 deaths)

Menominee – 1,808 (+5) (13 deaths)

Oconto – 9,196 cases (+18) (82 deaths) (+2)

Outagamie – 41,473 cases (+70) (298 deaths)

Shawano – 9,579 cases (+35) (108 deaths)

Sheboygan – 28,815 cases (+35) (237 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca – 11,081 cases (+34) (183 deaths) (+1)

Waushara – 4,881 cases (+23) (63 deaths)

Winnebago – 42,820 (+92) (308 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

