Changes to tax benefits could boost refunds for many families

(Gray News) – People who don’t normally need to file a tax return should consider doing so this year.

There are several expanded tax benefits available to Americans, even if they have little or no income from a job. The IRS emphasized these are only available to those who file a 2021 federal income tax return.

The Child Tax Credit is among the most talked about benefits from 2021. In 2021 the credit was worth up to $3,000 per child for dependents 6-17, and $3,600 for children 5 and under.

Eligible families must file a return, even if they received monthly payments. In addition, the IRS said everyone must attach Schedule 8812 to their return.

Families who added a dependent in 2021 may be eligible to receive a 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit of up to $1,400. These families are also encouraged to claim the Child Tax Credit.

Families who pay for daycare can get a tax credit worth up to $4,000 for one qualifying person and $8,000 for two or more qualifying persons through the Child and Dependent Care Credit.

The American Rescue Plan also boosted the Earned Income Tax Credit for childless workers. It can be claimed by eligible workers who are at least 19 years old. This is a refundable tax credit for low to moderate-income workers.

When filing for 2021, taxpayers can choose to figure the Earned Income Tax Credit using their 2019 income, as long as it was higher than their income in 2021. In some instances, the IRS said this option will offer a larger credit.

Anyone who missed out on the third round of stimulus payments could be eligible to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit.

A temporary law change is allowing taxpayers who made cash donations to qualifying charities in 2021 to easily deduct up to $600 to on their returns, even using the standard deduction. The deduction is claimed on Forms 1040 and 1040-SR, Line 12b.

The IRS is understaffed, like much of the country, so filing early could mean a quicker refund. Also, choosing to receive a refund through direct deposit will speed up the process.

