Bellin is first in Wisconsin to offer private NICU suites for families

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bellin Health is offering a new, family-integrated care model that allows moms and babies to remain together after birth, even when the baby needs intensive care.

The health provider is the first in the state to offer private neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) suites.

Six months ago, a baby born at Bellin with a higher need for care would be separated from their parents and sent next door to the NICU at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.

Now, new moms can be right there with their baby in these suites which officially opened last month.

”Science and nature know what moms know best: Staying together is best,” said Bellin Health’s vice president for OB/GYN and Neonatology, Deborah Fischer.

It’s an idea that’s been in the works for about 5 years and has now turned into reality with 14 private suites in Bellin’s new NICU suites that allow the bond between a mother and her newborn to never be broken.

“Research proves that about 10% to 14% of babies will need a higher level of care after birth,” said Fischer.

Bellin’s new NICU is one of only a handful in the nation to offer a quiet, private room for mom and baby to be cared for together.

Fischer says some of the suite’s benefits include earlier bonding and breastfeeding success and reducing the length of a hospital stay.

“We have a special tool on the wall that’s an ear and it tells the noise level is the talking too loud and it alerts us, it teaches us how to interact with that baby as well as the families, how do we interact? The circadian rhythm lighting, I can’t underscore either the importance of that. It helps regulate, we have special lighting above the bassinet and at the foot of the bassinet that is pre-programmed to the natural circadian rhythm lighting. It helps baby regulate itself, it helps baby eat better,” Fischer said.

Bellin says since the suites opened last month, 26 babies have been cared for there.

The first set of twins in the NICU suites were recently discharged after 16 days.

“We thoughtfully designed four rooms to accommodate the twins and families so the babies, and mom’s, and dad’s can continue to be together on that journey,” said Fischer.

While COVID-19 presented challenges for many hospitals nationwide, construction teams were able to continue working through the pandemic to make this family-integrated model possible.

