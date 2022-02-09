UW Health requiring COVID-19 boosters for employees

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - UW Health joins a handful of hospitals and health systems around the country requiring COVID-19 booster shots for providers, staff, students and volunteers.

On Wednesday, the health systems announced that all those subject to the requirement and eligible for the booster must receive one by May 2.

UW Health’s Chief Quality Officer, Dr. Jeff Pothof, says this is a prudent, logical step.

“Our staff have been incredibly supportive of vaccination efforts in our system, our community and our state,” he said. “They see first-hand how important it is to get a booster as we deal with the omicron surge.”

UW Health currently has a 96% vaccination rate and they expect a similarly strong response rate to the new booster requirement.

Anyone who does not meet the new requirement is subject to actions up to and including termination of employment.

UW Health doctors say the decision was made in part to set an example in our community.

“We know that the act of getting a booster against COVID-19 is what we need to do as an employer who wants to model the way to the community as to what others should do to protect themselves, to protect their families, and to protect their community,” said Dr. Pothof.

UW Health believes it is the first health care systems in the state to require providers and staff to get a COVID-19 booster shot.

Bellin Health says they are not requiring boosters at this time. In a statement provided to Action 2 News, they say “Bellin Health continues to emphasize the importance of boosters and highly encourages our team members to stay up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccinations. We have not moved to requiring boosters at this time and we will continue to evaluate our vaccination program.”

HSHS Hospitals in Wisconsin and Prevea Health also says they are not mandating COVID-19 boosters for employees at this time.

ThedaCare said in a statement that they will not be requiring team members to receive a COVID-19 booster vaccine.

“In total, nearly 99% of ThedaCare team members chose to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, to protect themselves, our patients and our communities. This includes team members who qualified for medical and religious exemptions. Throughout the pandemic, we have continued to monitor and evaluate COVID disease and vaccination trends and have made science-based adjustments for the safety of team members and patients. We will continue to evaluate booster vaccination requirements for team members,” said Dr. Mark Cockley, Chief Clinical Officer, ThedaCare.

