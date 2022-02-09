Advertisement

Tesla recall: Heat pump won’t defrost windshield fast enough

FILE - This photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store on Feb. 9, 2019,...
FILE - This photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store on Feb. 9, 2019, in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver. Tesla is recalling nearly 27,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the cabin heating systems may not defrost the windshield quickly enough.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla is recalling nearly 27,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the cabin heating systems may not defrost the windshield quickly enough.

The latest in a series of recent recalls covers certain 2021 and 2022 Models 3, S, and X, and some 2020 through 2022 Model Y vehicles.

U.S. safety regulators say in documents posted Wednesday that a software error can cause a valve in the vehicles’ heat pumps to open unintentionally, trapping refrigerant inside the evaporator. That can reduce defrosting performance, cutting visibility and increasing the risk of a crash.

Tesla says in documents that it doesn’t know of any crashes or injuries due to the problem.

The documents say Tesla will send out an online software update to fix the problem.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Rivers High School
No classes at Two Rivers High School Wednesday after student death
Crashes slow southbound traffic on I-41.
Inattentive drivers blamed for chain reaction crashes on I-41
Tammy and Cliff Webster, Powerball winners.
“A wonderful blessing”: Oneida couple claims Powerball jackpot
Valerie Rinehart stands in front of her burned home in the unincorporated town of Greenleaf...
Brown County house fire highlights lack of affordable housing in NE Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases down, vaccinations down, deaths up

Latest News

February 9 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Spotty snow
Police training
WATCH: Colleges do their part to help alleviate police staffing shortages
Two Rivers High School
No classes at Two Rivers High School Wednesday after student death
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Trainer: Officers in Floyd killing did not follow policy