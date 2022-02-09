Advertisement

Task force to review event safety in wake of Astroworld show

FILE - Visitors cast shadows at a memorial to the victims of the Astroworld concert in Houston...
FILE - Visitors cast shadows at a memorial to the victims of the Astroworld concert in Houston on Nov. 7, 2021. The 10 people who lost their lives in a massive crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston died from compression asphyxia, officials announced Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted, File)(Robert Bumsted | AP)
By Juan A. Lozano
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (AP) - A new task force will look into how to improve the safety at large Houston-area events in the hopes of avoiding another tragedy like last year’s deadly Astroworld music festival.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said Wednesday that the task force will review possible safety upgrades, look at ways to improve communication between different agencies and departments and make recommendations “to ensure consistent operational standards for future events.”

Questions have been raised about a possible lack of coordination between officials who work for the city of Houston and surrounding Harris County, and festival promoter Live Nation over several issues before the Nov. 5 concert, where a massive crowd surge led to 10 deaths.

