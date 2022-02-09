SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS TODAY

Low pressure is swirling near Lake Superior this morning. This disturbance will bring us on and off snow showers today. A touch of drizzle is also possible, which might create some isolated icy spots on our cold ground. The light snow won’t amount to much though, as we’ll be lucky to get a thin coating across the area.

If anything, we may lose a little more of our snowpack today, as temperatures will hover above the freezing mark. Despite cloudy skies, afternoon highs will vary from the mid 30s to about 40 degrees.

Seasonably cold weather returns tonight and tomorrow with a brisk northwest wind. Thursday’s highs will be back into the 20s with some sunshine. Then, our temperatures will rise tomorrow night as a stronger “Alberta Clipper” approaches. Look for a slushy 1-3″ of snow across northeast Wisconsin. Slippery travel is likely, which could also slow you down for your Friday morning commute. For now our severe weather outlook is LOW, but stay alert to our forecast updates.

Another shot of mild and breezy weather arrives on Friday, before temperatures plunge into the weekend. In general, with the often warmer and windy winter weather this week, those interested in sturgeon spearing should stay vigilant on the latest ice conditions.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 10-20+ MPH

THURSDAY: NW/SW 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Cloudy and breezy. Snow showers. Any drizzle may be icy. HIGH: 37

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Cold and brisk. Single digit chills late. LOW: 19

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably cold... Turning breezy at night with snow (1-3″), then a wintry mix. HIGH: 26 LOW: 24, then rising

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Mild, but breezy. Chance of a wintry mix at times. HIGH: 38 LOW: 3

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Wind-chilly! HIGH: 12 LOW: 4

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Late snow showers. HIGH: 20 LOW: 7

VALENTINE’S DAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 24 LOW: 12

TUESDAY: Clouds thicken. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 34

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.