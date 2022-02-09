A ROUND OF LIGHT SNOW THURSDAY NIGHT

Any spotty flakes or mix should end this evening. Temperatures cool into the teens tonight and some wind chills by morning will be in the single digits. Most of Thursday will be pretty quiet with highs topping out in the upper half of the 20s. Some peeks of sun are possible, but clouds will thicken through the day.

Our next weathermaker moves in by the evening, and will produce snow a round of snow showers. The steadiest snow will fall at night with 1-3″ by Friday morning. The snow may turn to rain/mix early Friday, but slick spots are still likely for the Friday morning commute. Northern areas may not see that change, and should receive a bit more snow than elsewhere in central/eastern Wisconsin.

Temperatures don’t drop much after Thursday’s daytime high. They may cool a couple degrees in the evening, but should be rising as the snow falls overnight. A breezy west-southwest wind will push Friday’s high into the upper half of the 30s. But, temperatures will be falling by the mid-afternoon and lows will plummet to near zero that night. Any lingering moisture or slush on roadways will likely freeze overnight... so slippery roads are still possible into Saturday morning.

Wind chills early Saturday will be well below zero, and afternoon highs will struggle into the low teens despite a mostly sunny sky. We’ll see a few more clouds Sunday, and some light PM snow is possible. It should be a little milder with highs to near 20 degrees. Temperatures should continue to rise for the first half of next week, and the early week looks dry. Guidance is indicating a stronger system arriving in our area late next Wednesday. For now, it appears that storm may bring a more significant snowfall to the region... but, at this point it’s too early to say for sure. You’ll want to check back for updates.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: NW/SW 5-15 MPH

FRIDAY: W/NW 10-20+ MPH

TONIGHT: Flakes/mix ends. Mostly cloudy. Cold and brisk. LOW: 19 (single digit chills)

THURSDAY: Turning cloudy... cooler. Evening snow showers develop. Several inches possible before a change to mix/rain Friday morning. HIGH: 28 LOW: 27 (rising late)

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Mild, but breezy. Chance of a wintry mix at times. Falling temps in the afternoon. HIGH: 38 LOW: 1

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Blustery and cold. HIGH: 12 LOW: 0

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow possible late. HIGH: 19 LOW: 7

VALENTINE’S DAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 24 LOW: 10

TUESDAY: Clouds thicken. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 35 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: Mild, cloudy, and breezy. Rain-snow mix develops. HIGH: 38

