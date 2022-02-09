PREVIEW: Barber to the Packers to share story in Black History Month series

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News is kicking off a series of reports on Black History Month. The reports air Wednesdays in February on Action 2 News at 10.

On Feb. 9, we catch up with the official barber of the Green Bay Packers. Hansel Canady says he earned that role through word of mouth among players.

His clients include Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur, RB AJ Dillon and TE Robert Tonyan.

It wasn’t an easy journey for Hansel. He grew up in poverty on the south side of Chicago. It didn’t stop him from living his dream.

“The biggest challenges for me in breaking that cycle was, I guess, accepting what’s going on and what can I change. Publicly I never even said this, but actually, I go to counseling,” Canady told Action 2 News.

Hansel owns Hancan Barbershop at 340 N Broadway suite 180. CLICK HERE for more information on his business.

Watch Action 2 News at 10 Wednesday for Canady’s lessons on what shaped him into the business owner he is today.

