Police release names in Chilton death investigation

CHILTON, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have released the names of two people in a death investigation in Chilton.

The deceased were identified as Judith A. Mastrocola, 78, and Matthew M. Moore, 54.

Police say no other information will be released pending the medical examiner’s report and toxicology results.

On Jan. 19, Mastrocola and Moore were found dead in a home on N. Madison St. A visiting home health worker found the bodies.

Chilton Police Department said it was an isolated incident.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.