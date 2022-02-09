Packers send customized jerseys to fans on U.S. Biathlon team
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:32 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BEIJING (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers sent customized jerseys to fans on the U.S. Biathlon team at the Olympics.
Deedra Irwin, Paul Schommer and Clare Egan donned their special “22″ jerseys and played a little football in the Olympic village.
Deedra Irwin was really excited. She tweeted that the jersey gift was a dream come true and asked if she could go to a game next season.
Irwin is a Pulaski native. Schommer is based in Appleton.
Irwin made history this week by scoring Team USA’s best ever individual Olympic finish in biathlon. She finished 7th overall in her competition.
Schommer, Egan, Susan Dunklee and Sean Doherty finished 7th in the mixed relay last Saturday.
Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.