Packers send customized jerseys to fans on U.S. Biathlon team

BEIJING (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers sent customized jerseys to fans on the U.S. Biathlon team at the Olympics.

Deedra Irwin, Paul Schommer and Clare Egan donned their special “22″ jerseys and played a little football in the Olympic village.

Deedra Irwin was really excited. She tweeted that the jersey gift was a dream come true and asked if she could go to a game next season.

The @packers sent personalized jerseys to our three Wisconsin-rooted Olympians — @BiathleteEgan, @pschommer_ & @deedrablu — so we played a little football in the village today! 🏈🇺🇸



Think they'll let us compete in these jerseys in the Olympics this week?!? #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/pst65xtv42 — US Biathlon (@USBiathlon) February 9, 2022

Irwin is a Pulaski native. Schommer is based in Appleton.

Irwin made history this week by scoring Team USA’s best ever individual Olympic finish in biathlon. She finished 7th overall in her competition.

Omg dream come true! Custom jersey with my name on it from the @packers next do I get to go to a game next season!?!? #cheesehead #GoPackGo https://t.co/PBLSBUTCgg — Deedra Irwin (@deedrablu) February 9, 2022

Schommer, Egan, Susan Dunklee and Sean Doherty finished 7th in the mixed relay last Saturday.

WATCH: Pulaski's Irwin reacts to historic Olympic debut

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.