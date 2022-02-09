MILD TODAY WITH PASSING RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS, MORE SNOW THURSDAY NIGHT

Highs this afternoon will range from the mid 30s to low 40s. Scattered rain and/or snow showers will continue to pass on by but with temperatures so mild no issues are expected. Breezy conditions hang around.

Temperatures cool into the teens tonight and some wind chills by morning will be in the single digits. Most of Thursday will be pretty quiet with highs topping out in the 20s.

Another weather maker will produce snow starting Thursday evening and continuing into Friday morning. Anywhere from 1 to 4″ of slushy snow may fall in our neck of the woods. Slick spots are possible for the Friday morning commute. Temperatures zoom up well into the 30s for the first part of Friday.

Let’s hope most of the snow can get off the roads before temperature tumble Friday night. Wake up temperatures Saturday should be around zero with wind chills well below zero. Highs on Saturday will struggle into the low teens even with a fair amount of sun.

A little bit of light snow may fall Sunday but Valentines Day on Monday is still looking pretty good, just chilly.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: WNW 10-20+ MPH

THURSDAY: NW/SW 5-20 MPH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild. Passing rain or snow showers. HIGH: 40

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Cold and brisk. Single digit chills late. LOW: 19

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably cold... Turning breezy at night with snow (1-4″), then a wintry mix. HIGH: 28 LOW: 25, then rising

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Mild, but breezy. Chance of a wintry mix at times. Falling temps in the afternoon. HIGH: 37 LOW: 1

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Blustery and cold. HIGH: 12 LOW: 1

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow possible. HIGH: 20 LOW: 8

VALENTINE’S DAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 24 LOW: 12

TUESDAY: Clouds thicken. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 35

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.