Advertisement

Man, 78, killed in crash in Manitowoc County

Car crash
Car crash(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 78-year-old man was killed in a crash in Manitowoc County Wednesday morning.

At about 6:50 a.m., emergency crews were called to County Highway T near Shimon Road in the Township of Kossuth.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says the driver, from rural Whitelaw, was driving his pickup truck north on County Highway T when he went into an east ditch, hit a wooden livestock fence and hit a power pole.

The power pole broke at the base.

The vehicle continued about 242 feet into a field before coming to a rest.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld until family are notified of his death.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Rivers High School
No classes at Two Rivers High School Wednesday after student death
Crashes slow southbound traffic on I-41.
Inattentive drivers blamed for chain reaction crashes on I-41
Tammy and Cliff Webster, Powerball winners.
“A wonderful blessing”: Oneida couple claims Powerball jackpot
Valerie Rinehart stands in front of her burned home in the unincorporated town of Greenleaf...
Brown County house fire highlights lack of affordable housing in NE Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases down, vaccinations down, deaths up

Latest News

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (file image)
Judge orders attorneys to try to resolve dispute over missing election probe records
Amazon fulfillment center (file image)
Amazon expanding in Kenosha
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Fire destroys home in Door County
February 9 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered snow