Man, 78, killed in crash in Manitowoc County

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 78-year-old man was killed in a crash in Manitowoc County Wednesday morning.

At about 6:50 a.m., emergency crews were called to County Highway T near Shimon Road in the Township of Kossuth.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says the driver, from rural Whitelaw, was driving his pickup truck north on County Highway T when he went into an east ditch, hit a wooden livestock fence and hit a power pole.

The power pole broke at the base.

The vehicle continued about 242 feet into a field before coming to a rest.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld until family are notified of his death.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.