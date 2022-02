GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay’s Lombardi Middle School is no longer in “secure the building.”

The district lifted the restriction at about 12:35 p.m.

At noon, the district announced a secure the building due to an outside situation.

The district says students are safe and the school day will continue as normal.

Lombardi Middle School is no longer in secure the building. https://t.co/Yg3yEUWNV8 — greenbayschools (@greenbayschools) February 9, 2022

