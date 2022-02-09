Local flower shops are prepared for Valentine’s Day orders despite supply shortage

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Valentine’s Day is just five days away, but florists are still dealing with a national supply shortage.

Action 2 News spoke with the owners of Schroeder’s Flowers and Flowerama in Green Bay back in October when the flower shortage was an issue, especially with roses. Now, that’s not so much of the issue.

“We have plenty of flowers now. Maybe for some of the smaller florists it’s a problem, but for us, there’s no problem with the flowers,” said Peggy Schroeder, the owner of Schroeder’s Flowers.

Schroeder said they grow some of their flowers, which helps with the national shortage.

“We’ve had a little bit of practice getting used to it. Kind of doing a lot of planning ahead, making sure that we’re ordering in advance, and not only in advance, but ordering larger quantities if available,” said Kyle Hogarty, one of the owners of Flowerama.

Roses have gone up by at least a dollar each at both locations because of the supply chain issues, and now they have the temporary Valentine’s Day prices. However, both owners are trying their best not to raise the prices too much to avoid customers from feeling the pain of sticker shock.

But both shops are still having trouble getting vases in.

“It’s a matter of diversifying and kind of rolling with the punches and getting what we can and going from there,” said Hogarty.

“We’ve had problems getting containers. I think we’re all set right now, but I know there was one container that we ordered and it didn’t come for a year,” said Schroeder. “It must have been waiting out in the ocean waiting to be unloaded.”

On top of that, staffing shortages are a concern. However, the florists say they have employees they can count on for the big day. But they are asking customers to try and place their orders early, especially if they are asking for delivery.

