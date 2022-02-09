Advertisement

Legalizing marijuana in Wisconsin gains momentum

Medical marijuana
Medical marijuana(WDAM Staff)
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The push to legalize marijuana in Wisconsin enjoys some bipartisan support, but backers of bills that would make it legal for either medical or recreational use say it won’t happen this year.

Still, the top Democrat in the state Senate said Wednesday that Wisconsin is closer than it’s ever been to loosening its marijuana laws.

Every neighboring state has legalized marijuana to some degree.

There are bills from Democrats and Republicans that would legalize medical marijuana, from Democrats that would also legalize it for recreational use, and a bipartisan measure that would decriminalize the possession of marijuana.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Rivers High School
No classes at Two Rivers High School Wednesday after student death
Crashes slow southbound traffic on I-41.
Inattentive drivers blamed for chain reaction crashes on I-41
Tammy and Cliff Webster, Powerball winners.
“A wonderful blessing”: Oneida couple claims Powerball jackpot
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases down, vaccinations down, deaths up
Valerie Rinehart stands in front of her burned home in the unincorporated town of Greenleaf...
Brown County house fire highlights lack of affordable housing in NE Wisconsin

Latest News

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (file image)
Judge orders attorneys to try to resolve dispute over missing election probe records
U.S. Capitol
Biden’s pick to combat anti-semitism gets Senate hearing after criticism of Sen. Johnson
Wisconsin GOP looks at blocking abortions if heartbeat is detected
Lincoln Hills youth prison (file photo)
Bipartisan bill would build juvenile prison near Milwaukee