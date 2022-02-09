Kimberly names De Pere’s Chad Michalkiewicz as head football coach

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -Kimberly High School named Chad Michalkiewicz as the new head football coach. He had previously been head coach at De Pere for 11 years.

He fills the role of Steve Jones who stepped down from the position in December after 16 years in the school district. He led the team to five state championships in his 11 years as head coach.

The torch has now been passed.

“Chad is a high character person with exceptional communication skills and an outstanding work ethic,” Athletic Director Ryan McGinnis said in a press release. “He’s a great fit for the Kimberly community and our football program.”

Michalkiewicz coached De Pere to a 62-43 record, including three undefeated championships and one divisional title.

“I am forever grateful for my eleven years as the head football coach at De Pere High School,” Michalkiewicz said in a press release. “The successes we realized, on and off of the field, would not have been possible without the unwavering support of the De Pere community. I am beyond thrilled to get started on the next chapter of my life as the head football coach at Kimberly High School. My wife Tracie and I are excited to join the outstanding Kimberly community and raise our two daughters (Zoey and Ava) as future Papermakers!”

