Kaukauna crossing guard recovering after being hit by vehicle

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - A Kaukauna crossing guard is recovering after being hit by a vehicle February 4.

At about 3 p.m. that day, the crossing guard was preparing for her duties on the sidewalk at Lawe and Taylor near Park School. A vehicle traveling east on Taylor Street lost control, left the roadway, and hit the crossing guard.

Kaukauna Police say this was “partially due to the slippery road conditions.”

The crossing guard, who was not named, suffered a shoulder injury and is recovering at home.

The driver, who was not named, received several citations.

