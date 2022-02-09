Advertisement

Kaukauna crossing guard recovering after being hit by vehicle

A Bettendorf crossing guard suffered "significant" injuries after being struck by an SUV Thursday morning, according to police.(Associated Press)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - A Kaukauna crossing guard is recovering after being hit by a vehicle February 4.

At about 3 p.m. that day, the crossing guard was preparing for her duties on the sidewalk at Lawe and Taylor near Park School. A vehicle traveling east on Taylor Street lost control, left the roadway, and hit the crossing guard.

Kaukauna Police say this was “partially due to the slippery road conditions.”

The crossing guard, who was not named, suffered a shoulder injury and is recovering at home.

The driver, who was not named, received several citations.

