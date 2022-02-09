Advertisement

Judge orders attorneys to try to resolve dispute over missing election probe records

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (file image)
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (file image)(WMTV/Jeremy Nichols)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A judge has ordered attorneys to meet and try and resolve their dispute over whether Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos turned over all requested records related to the ongoing investigation into the 2020 presidential race.

Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn on Tuesday again repeated her concerns that some of the records requested by the liberal watchdog group American Oversight might have been destroyed.

Vos’s attorney says no records were deleted after open records requests from American Oversight were received. But American Oversight says Vos hasn’t done an extensive enough search to know what records might have been deleted.

