Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Bill would require personal finance course for high school graduation

By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The State Legislature will consider a bill to make a personal finance course a graduation requirement for Wisconsin high school students.

Assembly Bill 899 goes further than a bill in 2017 adding financial literacy to K-12 curriculums.

Chris Roth talked with Tim Ranzetta, cofounder of NextGen Personal Finance, a California-based non-profit which has worked with school districts in Wisconsin and around the country on financial literacy courses.

Ranzetta talks about preparing teens for the next big step in their lives and preparing schools for a new semester-long curriculum -- and why his organization is offering its help at no cost.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Rivers High School
No classes at Two Rivers High School Wednesday after student death
Crashes slow southbound traffic on I-41.
Inattentive drivers blamed for chain reaction crashes on I-41
Tammy and Cliff Webster, Powerball winners.
“A wonderful blessing”: Oneida couple claims Powerball jackpot
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases down, vaccinations down, deaths up
Valerie Rinehart stands in front of her burned home in the unincorporated town of Greenleaf...
Brown County house fire highlights lack of affordable housing in NE Wisconsin

Latest News

WATCH: Fond du Lac prepares to host annual Sturgeon Spectacular this weekend
WATCH: Fond du Lac prepares to host annual Sturgeon Spectacular this weekend
WATCH: LIVE-Summit Contracting fraud victims attend meeting
WATCH: LIVE-Summit Contracting fraud victims attend meeting
FILE
Brown County crash results in fatality
Bed and pillow
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Lose weight while you sleep!
Brad Spakowitz discusses a study by universities in Chicago and Madison connecting weight loss...
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Lose weight while you sleep!