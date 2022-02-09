INTERVIEW: Bill would require personal finance course for high school graduation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The State Legislature will consider a bill to make a personal finance course a graduation requirement for Wisconsin high school students.

Assembly Bill 899 goes further than a bill in 2017 adding financial literacy to K-12 curriculums.

Chris Roth talked with Tim Ranzetta, cofounder of NextGen Personal Finance, a California-based non-profit which has worked with school districts in Wisconsin and around the country on financial literacy courses.

Ranzetta talks about preparing teens for the next big step in their lives and preparing schools for a new semester-long curriculum -- and why his organization is offering its help at no cost.

