Health system holds sensory vaccine clinic

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - SSM Health in Fond du Lac held a sensory COVID-19 vaccination clinic for those on the autism spectrum and those who have anxiety.

The health care system partnered with the Autism Society of Greater Wisconsin for the sensory clinic for people ages five and up.

”Whether it be needle anxiety, the space and sensory challenges, the social aspect, or the experience of it as a whole, we wanted to make sure we were accommodating,” said Meg Puddy, Manager of Autism Services, Treffert Center, SSM Health.

“We had a modified sensory environment and we just really worked to make sure that it was an individualized process and we could be there for our participants in whatever way they needed,” says Kirsten Cooper, Executive Director, Autism Society of Greater Wisconsin.

Puddy says, “Really builds on our vision on mission of partnerships and what’s possible when we work together. We really can create a world where everyone in our community is connected to the support that they need.”

Nurses utilized sensory toys and tailored each appointment to a patient’s needs.

“So each person’s experience looks different with a very soft, small subset of tools that we really feel we could package in a way that could impact out a much larger scale if we were able to implement this more fully across our medical providers in our communities,” says Puddy.

The clinic last Saturday vaccinated 30 people.

“The families leaving with smiles on their face from a medical appointment. It’s hard to put into words how amazing of a feeling that was,” says Puddy.

Another sensory clinic is set for Feb. 26.

“So we’re really providing access to a vaccination, but hopefully reducing barriers in other aspects of their lives as well,” says Puddy.

CLICK HERE for more information on scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination with SSM Health.

