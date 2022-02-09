Advertisement

Green Bay East, Sweeney in the midst of special season

Green Bay East's Ryan Sweeney during practice. Sweeney is now the program's all time leading...
Green Bay East's Ryan Sweeney during practice. Sweeney is now the program's all time leading scorer.
By Eric Boynton
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The love of the game, and often the success you have, comes from what happens away from the biggest courts.

“We be like all summer, get together and play basketball. Try to get better. You know, the chemistry on the court is something that’s just been building up,” said Green Bay East senior Bill Felix.

Camaraderie and confidence are a couple reasons Green Bay East has experienced a return to glory this year. Already the Red Devils have their first winning season since 2010-11. So, you could say something is just different about this group.

“We have that confidence where we can basically beat anyone if we play our game. I think that’s the difference between this year and last year,” said head coach Rick Rosinski.

We didn’t have a lot of winning back then, but as time went along we got bigger, stronger, together as a team, the chemistry,” said Ryan Sweeney.

It’s also a historic season for senior Ryan Sweeney. A four year letter winner for the Red Devils, and now the program’s all-time leading scorer. That’s after passing John DeYoung for the record, which was set way back in 1969.

“Obviously the scoring and all the accolades are going to come. It was just special to get recognized and kind of have that pressure off of me that now I’m the number one scorer,” said Sweeney.

“To see Ryan accomplish it because he’s such a good kid. I think that’s what makes this so enjoyable, because he deserves it, he’s worked hard,” said Rosinski.

Still with just a couple weeks remaining in the regular season there are more goals to be reached.

“I want to win a couple playoff games, home playoff games. I haven’t played home playoff game my whole career. So, that would be a good moment,” said Sweeney.

“Make our school proud of us, you know. We’ve been putting in work all season. We just going to see how it goes. We ready,” said Felix.

