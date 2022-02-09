Fire destroys home in Door County

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire destroyed a home in the Door County community of Brussels Tuesday.

At 2:40 p.m., crews responded to the scene in the area of Pit and Ledge Roads.

B.U.G. Fire says they found the home engulfed in flames and starting to collapse.

“The residence is a complete loss,” the department says.

Action 2 News has learned that the home belonged to two teachers in the Algoma School District.

Crews were on scene for about five hours. They cleared out at 8 p.m.

B.U.G. Fire received help from Southern Door Fire, Sturgeon Bay Fire, Casco Fire, Luxemburg Fire, Door County EMS, Door County Sheriff’s Department, and WPS.

“B.U.G. Fire would like to thank everyone who provided food and water to our firefighters,” reads a statement on Facebook. “It was very much appreciated!”

