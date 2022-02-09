Entertainment Weekly, InStyle and Health to go only-digital

NEW YORK (AP) - A clutch of lifestyle and pop culture magazine titles - including Entertainment Weekly, InStyle and Health - will end their print editions and go digital-only.

The six magazines - also counting EatingWell, Parents and People en Español - were formerly owned by Meredith Corporation and will be available only online starting April.

Other former Meredith brands will keep their print runs for now, including People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living and Food & Wine.

The move is just the latest sign of print media’s declining circulation and revenue.

The move will lead to 200 jobs being cut.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.