Advertisement

Entertainment Weekly, InStyle and Health to go only-digital

Disney gave us our first look at the live-action remake of the classic animated film 'Aladdin.'
Disney gave us our first look at the live-action remake of the classic animated film 'Aladdin.'(Source: Entertainment Weekly)
By Mark Kennedy
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - A clutch of lifestyle and pop culture magazine titles - including Entertainment Weekly, InStyle and Health - will end their print editions and go digital-only.

The six magazines - also counting EatingWell, Parents and People en Español - were formerly owned by Meredith Corporation and will be available only online starting April.

Other former Meredith brands will keep their print runs for now, including People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living and Food & Wine.

The move is just the latest sign of print media’s declining circulation and revenue.

The move will lead to 200 jobs being cut.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Rivers High School
No classes at Two Rivers High School Wednesday after student death
Crashes slow southbound traffic on I-41.
Inattentive drivers blamed for chain reaction crashes on I-41
Tammy and Cliff Webster, Powerball winners.
“A wonderful blessing”: Oneida couple claims Powerball jackpot
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases down, vaccinations down, deaths up
Valerie Rinehart stands in front of her burned home in the unincorporated town of Greenleaf...
Brown County house fire highlights lack of affordable housing in NE Wisconsin

Latest News

WATCH: Meeting for Summit Contracting victims Wednesday
WATCH: Meeting for Summit Contracting victims Wednesday
Expert warns of harmful side effects from unapproved products
Consumer Crackdown: Feds issue hundreds of “cease and desist” letters over unproven COVID treatment claims
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Case numbers shrink in 70 counties
WATCH: Florists face supply chain issues ahead of Valentine's Day
WATCH: Florists face supply chain issues ahead of Valentine's Day
WATCH: Deer test positive for omicron, study finds
WATCH: Deer test positive for omicron