Emergency response at Two Rivers High School

By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - Paramedics responded to an “incident” at Two Rivers High School Tuesday.

Crews were dispatched to Two Rivers High School at 1:49 p.m., the Assistant Chief of the Two Rivers Fire Department confirmed.

The Two Rivers Public Schools Facebook page confirmed the district postponed a basketball home game against Sheboygan Falls Tuesday evening “due to a medical emergency.”

WBAY’s attempts to contact the Two Rivers Public School district were unsuccessful.

