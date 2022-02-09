Emergency response at Two Rivers High School

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - Paramedics responded to an “incident” at Two Rivers High School Tuesday.

Crews were dispatched to Two Rivers High School at 1:49 p.m., the Assistant Chief of the Two Rivers Fire Department confirmed.

The Two Rivers Public Schools Facebook page confirmed the district postponed a basketball home game against Sheboygan Falls Tuesday evening “due to a medical emergency.”

WBAY’s attempts to contact the Two Rivers Public School district were unsuccessful.

