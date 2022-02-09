Advertisement

Death of Wisconsin resident linked to recalled packaged salads

By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:15 AM CST
WISCONSIN (WBAY) - A death in Wisconsin has been linked to a listeria outbreak from packaged salads.

The Department of Health Services reports one laboratory-confirmed death linked to the outbreak in recalled salads produced by Dole. They did not release any identifying information.

The salads were sold under these names: Ahold, Dole, HEB, Kroger, Lidl, Little Salad Bar, Marketside, Naturally Better, Nature’s Promise, President’s Choice, and Simply Nature.

They include mixed greens, garden salads, Caesar kits, and many other types of salads in bags or clamshells with “Best if used by” dates from 11/30/2021 through 01/09/2022.

Product lot codes begin with “B,” “N,” “W,” or “Y” in the upper right-hand corner of the package.

Do not eat any recalled packaged salads. Throw them away or return them to the store where you bought them.

Listeria can cause severe illness. People 65 and older and those with weakened immune systems are at a higher risk.

Possible symptoms are fatigue, fever, headache, stiff neck, confusion, convulsions, muscle aches, and diarrhea

Symptoms usually start one-to-four weeks after consuming the food. They can start as late as 10 weeks after.

There have been 17 illnesses in 13 states. Thirteen people have been hospitalized. Two people have died.

