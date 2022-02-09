Advertisement

Davis scores 25, lifts No 14 Wisconsin past No. 17 MSU 70-62

Wisconsin's Johnny Davis, left, shoots against Michigan State's Max Christie (5) during the...
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis, left, shoots against Michigan State's Max Christie (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)(Al Goldis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Johnny Davis had a game-high 25 points, leading No. 14 Wisconsin to a 70-62 victory over No. 17 Michigan State on Tuesday night.

The win lifted the second-place Badgers (19-4 overall, 10-3 Big Ten) to within a half-game of first-place Illinois in the Big Ten Conference.

“I’m extremely proud of my group,” Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said. “The grit and the perseverance and togetherness they showed against a really good team, coached by a terrific coach, I knew we were going to have to play really well to accomplish this.”

Marcus Bingham Jr. had 15 points to lead the Spartans (17-6, 8-4), who remain in fourth place. Malik Hal added 12 off the bench.

“That was a poor coaching job,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. “The team wasn’t ready to play. We got punked from the very beginning. I thought we played better in the second half, but we got what we deserved. I get credit for doing a good job sometimes, and I should get the blame for doing a bad job. I’m taking full responsibility for this one.”

Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl both added 11 points for the Badgers, who outshot the Spartans 47.2% to 41.5%

“We knew we were going to have to have contributions, and were starting to get more and more,” Gard said. “I thought Johnny was really efficient tonight. He didn’t force things. He let the game come to him, and when it was time to make plays down the stretch, he made plays.”

Davis had 18 points in the second half.

The Badgers led throughout the first half, thanks in part to ice-cold shooting by the Spartans, whose shooting percentage was below 30% for most of the half until Bingham hit a shot from the top of the key just before the buzzer to cut Wisconsin’s lead to 29-23 at the break.

“We didn’t play with enough passion,” Izzo said. “I don’t know why, but it’s on me. We have to do something about that.”

It was the fourth win in five games for Wisconsin, which won in East Lansing for the second year in a row. It was the second loss in a row for Michigan State.

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin: The Badgers improved to 16-0 in games they’ve led at halftime this season and kept their surge going.

Michigan State: The Spartans are slumping at the wrong time and likely will fall again in the national rankings. They were ranked No. 13 last week.

NOTABLE

With 660 overall wins, Izzo is two behind Bobby Knight for most overall wins by a Big Ten coach. Knight still holds the advantage in Big Ten victories, 353-319. ... Going back to 1998, either Wisconsin or Michigan State has been ranked when they’ve played each other.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: Hosts Rutgers on Saturday.

Michigan State: Hosts Indiana on Saturday

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tammy and Cliff Webster, Powerball winners.
“A wonderful blessing”: Oneida couple claims Powerball jackpot
Deedra Irwin crosses the finish line during the women's 15-kilometer individual race at the...
Pulaski’s Irwin claims Team USA’s best ever Olympic finish in biathlon
Two Rivers High School
Crews respond to medical emergency at Two Rivers High School
Crashes slow southbound traffic on I-41.
Inattentive drivers blamed for chain reaction crashes on I-41
Matiullah Matie during an interview with NewsChannel 7 on Jan. 31.
Well known Wausau Afghan refugee facing sexual assault charge

Latest News

WATCH: Phoenix WBB beats rival Milwaukee for 6th straight win
Green Bay women win sixth straight, topple Milwaukee 65-56
Ashwaubenon Boys Hoops
Ashwaubenon Boys Hoops
Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) shoots the winning basket against Penn State's Greg Lee (5) during...
Wahl’s basket helps No. 11 Wisconsin edge Penn State 51-49
Phoenix women top Horizon leader YSU in first home game in 45 days
Phoenix outlast Horizon League leader Youngstown in double OT