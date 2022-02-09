Crews respond to report of someone falling through Fox River
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Multiple crews responded to a report of someone falling through the Fox River Wednesday afternoon.
The units were staged at the marina near Manseau Flats in Ashwaubenon.
Ashwaubenon Public Safety Officer Dennis Staeven said a passerby called saying they saw someone fall through a hole in the ice. Crews have not found a hole, according to Staeven.
First responders launched a drone to get an aerial view.
All emergency personnel left the scene by 2:38 p.m., minus a drone operator and a Green Bay fire truck.
