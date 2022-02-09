Advertisement

Crews respond to report of someone falling through Fox River

Emergency personnel stationed near Fox River
Emergency personnel stationed near Fox River(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Multiple crews responded to a report of someone falling through the Fox River Wednesday afternoon.

The units were staged at the marina near Manseau Flats in Ashwaubenon.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety Officer Dennis Staeven said a passerby called saying they saw someone fall through a hole in the ice. Crews have not found a hole, according to Staeven.

First responders launched a drone to get an aerial view.

All emergency personnel left the scene by 2:38 p.m., minus a drone operator and a Green Bay fire truck.

Fire truck parked near Fox River
Fire truck parked near Fox River(WBAY)

