COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Hospitalizations at a 6-month low

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reduced the 7-day averages for COVID-19 cases and deaths on Wednesday, and our own calculation of hospitalizations fell to a six-month low.

The DHS says fewer than 3,000 new cases (2,953) were confirmed in the latest test results. The rolling 7-day average fell from 3,142 to 2,864 cases per day, the first time that average is below 3,000 since the end of last November.

The percentage of tests over the past week that were positive fell eight-tenths of a point from 13.6% to 12.8%, the lowest since mid-December as the omicron surge was building up steam.

Thirty-three deaths were reported to the state in the past 24-hour period, the fewest submitted on a weekday in almost a month. The DHS says a little over half of the people -- 18 -- died within the past 30 days. That was below the 7-day average and helped bring it down from 22 to 20 deaths per day. It was 19 on a downward trend two days ago before hitting a bump on Tuesday. Brown, Manitowoc and Shawano counties were among those that reported COVID-19 deaths to the DHS, including 4 deaths in Brown County, 3 of them within the last month.

The DHS figures show 104 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals in the past day. We calculate the state averaged about 58 new hospital patients for COVID-19 each day over the past week. This is the lowest 7-day average since August 2, 2021. That’s more remarkable since the rolling average was 168 per day on Monday; it fell hard since the record increases last Tuesday and Wednesday are no longer in the count.

Since the pandemic began, 4.24% of all coronavirus cases in Wisconsin resulted in hospitalization.

Tuesday’s report from the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) showed us 1,207 COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals with 228 in intensive care. Patient numbers were down in the 7-county Northeast health care region but up slightly in the 8-county Fox Valley region Tuesday, the latest data available. The 10 Northeast hospitals have 153 COVID-19 patients, 26 in ICU, while the 13 Fox Valley hospitals have 78 patients, 17 of them in ICU. We expect up Wednesday’s patient numbers after 3:30 this afternoon.

We’re waiting for the DHS to update virus activity, but there are reasons to be optimistic Wisconsin broke its four-week streak of critically high spread in all 72 counties. Last week there were no counties seeing increased spread of the virus; 67 saw case numbers shrinking while 5 showed no significant change. This report will be updated.

The omicron surge peaked on January 19 with 18,826 new confirmed cases. Here are cumulative case numbers for counties in WBAY’s viewing area over the last 5 weeks. They show significant increases between January 12 and 19. The growth in case numbers is significantly lessened between February 2 and 9.

County Jan. 12 Jan. 19 Jan. 26 Feb. 2 Feb. 9 Brown 56,033 63,015 66,197 68,049 68,756 Calumet 9,699 10,386 10,898 11,154 11,293 Dodge 19,838 21,747 22,802 23,469 23,833 Door 5,288 5,885 6,262 6,408 6,475 Florence 657 686 741 777 776* Fond du Lac 23,555 26,114 27,615 28,399 28,773 Forest 1,917 2,068 2,232 2,333 2,375* Green Lake 3,373 3,603 3,817 3,985 4,062 Kewaunee 3,866 4,133 4,370 4,459 4,501 Langlade 3,949 4,330 4,590 4,725 4,803 Manitowoc 14,303 15,376 16,232 16,660 16,946 Marinette 8,048 8,591 8,966 9,256 9,417 Menominee 1,283 1,625 1,732 1,797 1,803 Oconto 7,883 8,487 8,877 9,085 9,178 Outagamie 35,092 37,932 39,937 41,029 41,403* Shawano 7,933 8,747 9,207 9,434 9,564 Sheboygan 23,736 26,219 27,507 28,402 28,780 Waupaca 9,381 10,083 10,631 10,957 11,047* Waushara 3,921 4,252 4,644 4,813 4,868 Winnebago 34,327 37,774 40,217 41,966 42,728

* Forest, Florence, Outagamie and Waupaca counties had case numbers revised downward in the past week.

COVID-19 vaccine numbers remain unremarkable. The DHS says 63.5% of Wisconsinites (adults and children) received at least one dose of a vaccine and 59.7% completed their series with one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

DHS numbers show 2,743 more people fully vaccinated and 1,283 people getting their first dose since Tuesday’s report.

Vaccinators reported administering a total 1,892,179 booster shots, which is 2,519 more than a day ago.

Wednesday’s Vaccinations by Age Group (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 25.7% received vaccine (+0.1)/21.1% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

12 to 17: 59.7% received vaccine (+0.0)/55.4% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

18 to 24: 58.8% received vaccine (+0.1)/52.8% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

25 to 34: 63.0% received vaccine (+0.0)/58.0% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

35 to 44: 68.4% received vaccine (+0.0)/64.5% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

45 to 54: 71.0% received vaccine (+0.0)/67.7% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

55 to 64: 77.7% received vaccine (+0.0)/74.7% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

65 and up: 85.7% received vaccine (+0.0)/82.2% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

Wednesday’s Vaccinations by County Population (and change since last report)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 64.8% 61.6% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 56.4% 53.8% Dodge (87,839) 51.9% 49.3% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 78.2% 73.6% Florence (4,295) (NE) 52.0% 49.5% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 55.2% 52.1% Forest (9,004) 52.3% (+0.1) 49.2% (+0.1) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 57.0% 53.9% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.2% 50.3% Langlade (19,189) 53.6% 51.1% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 60.0% 57.2% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 52.9% 50.1% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 79.8% 75.4% (+0.1) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.5% 50.3% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 63.6% 60.4% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 47.3% 45.3% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 62.1% 59.1% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 55.1% 52.6% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 45.6% 43.4% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 61.7% (+0.1) 58.3% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 295,003 (62.2%, +0.1) 280,487 (59.1%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 326,848 (59.4%) 310,285 (56.4%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,702,892 (63.5%) 3,482,247 (59.7%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. For a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots, visit wbay.com/vaccine.

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

Brown – 68,756 cases (+114) (361 deaths) (+4)

Calumet – 11,293 cases (+22) (91 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 4,889 cases (+27) (82 deaths)

Dodge – 23,833 cases (+45) (258 deaths)

Door – 6,475 cases (+5) (47 deaths)

Florence - 776 cases (+1) (15 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 28,773 cases (+74) (204 deaths)

Forest - 2,375 cases (+12) (43 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 2,660 cases (+12) (36 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,062 cases (+8) (50 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 2,246 cases (+16) (66 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,501 cases (+3) (38 deaths)

Langlade - 4,803 cases (+11) (59 deaths)

Manitowoc – 16,946 cases (+90) (148 deaths) (+1)

Marinette - 9,417 cases (+24) (88 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 3,759 cases (+24) (59 deaths)

Menominee – 1,803 (+4) (13 deaths)

Oconto – 9,178 cases (+12) (80 deaths)

Outagamie – 41,403 cases (cases revised -9 by state) (298 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Shawano – 9,564 cases (+12) (108 deaths) (+1)

Sheboygan – 28,780 cases (+52) (236 deaths)

Waupaca – 11,047 cases (+25) (182 deaths)

Waushara – 4,868 cases (+8) (63 deaths)

Winnebago – 42,728 (+80) (308 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

