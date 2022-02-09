Brown County crash results in fatality
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
VILLAGE OF HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - A driver died after losing control of their vehicle in the Village of Howard Wednesday.
A 47-year-old Green Bay resident was traveling eastbound on Larson Road near South Taylor Street when they appeared to lose control of their vehicle around 1:17 p.m., according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.
They were pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident occurred while the driver navigated a curve in the roadway. The car hit a tree before stopping.
Authorities believe a medical emergency caused the crash.
There were no passengers in the car.
The incident is under investigation.
