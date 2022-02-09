Advertisement

Brown County crash results in fatality

By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST
VILLAGE OF HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - A driver died after losing control of their vehicle in the Village of Howard Wednesday.

A 47-year-old Green Bay resident was traveling eastbound on Larson Road near South Taylor Street when they appeared to lose control of their vehicle around 1:17 p.m., according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident occurred while the driver navigated a curve in the roadway. The car hit a tree before stopping.

Authorities believe a medical emergency caused the crash.

There were no passengers in the car.

The incident is under investigation.

